Centre's wheat procurement to be normal next season: FCI chairman
Business Standard

Net zero target: Why 'sustainable economic growth' will elude India

Western reluctance to spend on climate action and the govt's inability to accelerate renewables to power faster economic growth are major hurdles to the net zero target

renewable energy | Environment | Climate Change

S Dinakar 

Renewable energy
But if renewables were touted as the cheapest source of clean energy, why do conventional sources account for over 80 per cent of power generation?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the inauguration of India’s biggest climate event, held this week in New Delhi, substituting his presence with a letter, but he attended the country’s biggest oil and gas conference in Bengaluru earlier this month.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:15 IST

