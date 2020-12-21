New electricity rules give consumers across India the right to 24x7 supply

Consumers across the country will now have the right to a minimum standard of service for supply of electricity. This will also include the right to round-the-clock electricity supplies, unless stated otherwise for a specific category, such as an agricultural connection.

Announcing the notification of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, R K Singh said, “Distribution Companies across the country are monopolies – whether government or private – and the consumer has no alternative – therefore it was necessary that the consumers rights be laid down in Rules and a system for enforcement of these rights be put in place.”

These rules provide for Rights of consumers and Obligations of Distribution licensees, release of new connection and modification in existing connection, metering arrangement, Billing and Payment among others.

“The distribution licensee shall supply 24x7 power to all consumers. However, the Commission may specify lower hours of supply for some categories of consumers like agriculture,” an official statement said. According to Power Secretary, S N Sahai, this relaxation has been allowed since pumps do need to be run 24x7 for supplying water to fields.

The rules said that it is the duty of every distribution licensee to supply electricity on request made by an owner or occupier of any premises in line with the provisions of Act. A new connection has to be given within a maximum time period of seven days in metro cities, 15 days in other municipal areas, and 30 days in rural areas.

These rules are based on the draft issued in September this year. Singh said that nearly 100 suggestions were received on the draft and they have been incorporated in the final rules.

Responding to a query from Business Standard on the enforceability of these rules by State government-controlled power distribution companies (DISCOMs), Singh said, “Electricity is a concurrent subject and the centre has the power to make rules that have to be enforced by all. These rights have been notified and it is now the responsibility of the to apprise all consumers about them.”

Singh said that the State Electricity Regulatory Commissions can specify stricter timelines and service quality parameters but cannot relax these Rights to consumers.