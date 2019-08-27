New framework for coastal economic zones to be out soon: Shipping ministry

The Union government is drafting an institutional framework for execution of (CEZ) in consultation with the states and other departments and would soon finalise it.

"The government is taking inputs from various stakeholders, like state governments, central line ministries, etc, based on which institutional framework for CEZ will be finalised," said the shipping ministry in a reply to queries under the Right to Information Act.

The proposal for developing one prototype CEZ has been taken up by the government. CEZ is the initiative of the Ministry of Shipping. "The proposal is still in the initial stage. Issues like challenges and the way forward are being thoroughly discussed. Therefore, no deadline for the completion of CEZ can be set at this time," said the ministry.

Under its programme, the government had in July 2016 announced the building of 14 CEZs, which will be aligned to ports in maritime states. These will house coastal economic units for setting up manufacturing facilities.

For promoting port-led industrialisation, 14 CEZs, covering all the maritime states and Union Territories, were identified as part of the National Perspective Plan under the programme.

The perspective plans for all 14 CEZs were also prepared in consultation with the state governments and the concerned central ministries.

The programme has four essential features — port modernisation, port connectivity, port-led industrialisation, and coastal community development. The CEZs fall in the third category.

Ports handle 90 per cent of the country's EXIM cargo by volume and 70 per cent by value. Gujarat alone caters for 25-30 per cent of cargo traffic. Therefore, connecting the coastal areas to ports through port-led development was planned because proximity to the port brings down the logistics cost of a company substantially.

The 14 proposed sites are Kachchh, Suryapur and Saurashtra in Gujarat; North and South Konkan in Maharashtra; Dakshin Kanara in Karnataka; Malabar in Kerala; Mannar, VCIC South and Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu; VCIC Central and North in Andhra Pradesh; Kalinga in Odisha; and Gaud in West Bengal.

The majority of maritime projects, which are a mix of port modernisation, capacity enhancement, cruise terminals, port connectivity and coastal shipping, would be executed in the next five years.

All these assignments are under the umbrella of Sagarmala and part of its action plan for the next half decade.

The National Perspective Plan of Sagarmala envisions the potential to save Rs 21,000-27,000 crore through coastal shipping of 230-280 million tonnes per annum of key commodities such as coal, cement, fertilisers, iron and steel, food grains, and POL (petroleum, oil and lubricants) by 2025.