New green energy corridors witness 50% reduction in project costs

The latest bidding for power transmission projects to connect renewable energy with the national grid saw leading private companies bring down project costs by about 40-50 per cent. Adani Transmission, Sterlite Power, L&T, and Tata Power were in the race for Rs 1,500 crore worth of projects.

This is estimated to bring down the cost of renewable power by 25 paise a unit (kilowatt hour). State-owned Power Grid Corporation also participated in these tenders and won two projects. A new entrant, India’s leading clean energy company, ReNew Power, also bid for the transmission projects. ...