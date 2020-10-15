New inflation index to impact DA, 30 mn govt staff to get more pay

The Union government is set to change the base year for the consumer price index–industrial workers (CPI-IW), paving the way for a possible increase in minimum wage of private sector workers and of government employees.

Union Labour and Employment Minister is scheduled to release the new CPI-IW index, keeping 2016 as the base year, on October 21, a top labour ministry official said. The CPI-IW hasn’t been revised since 2001 — an exercise which should usually take place every five years.

“The government will also announce that it will revise the CPI-IW base year to 2021 and the work will begin next year. The International Labour Organisation ,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The move will lead to a hike in salaries of around 30 million industrial workers and 4.8 million central government employees.

This is because the (DA), a component of salary which undergoes revision every six months to keep pace with the rate in the economy, is linked to this index for government employees. For private sector workers, the central government and most states in India increase the variable DA component of the minimum wages twice a year.





The old base for the has become outdated as the patterns of households have changed drastically in the past two decades, the ministry official said. The prices of the basket of certain goods and services are tracked for mapping

The CPI-IW, with the base year 2016, will give more weight to non-food items than the food ones compared to the 2001 index. The weight for food and beverages components is set to decline from 46 per cent to 39 per cent in the new series. On the other hand, the weight for non-food items such as education, health, entertainment and recreation, household goods and services, transport and communication is slated to jump from 23 per cent in 2001 to 30 per cent in 2016.

As the prices of non-food items rise at higher rate than food items, the DA component of salaries of employees would see higher hike if new CPI-IW is taken into account than the existing one.

To develop the new index, the National Statistical Office conducted a survey of over 48,000 working families, tracking their patterns, during January-December 2016. The new series will cover 28 states and Union Territories against 24 and cover 317 markets compared to 289 used for the 2001 index.