New restriction in MGNREGA a 'setback to rural economy': Kerala to Centre

-
ALSO READ
Will inclusion in labour code work or do gig workers need a special law?
Former Kerala Health Minister M P Govindan Nair dies at 94
Embezzlement of MGNREGA funds worth Rs 2.1 mn in Haryana's Nuh district
At least 24 states/UTs pre-publish draft rules on 4 codes: Labour Min
Wait for labour codes continues, even as most states publish draft rules
-
The Left government in Kerala has urged the Centre to revoke its decision to limit the simultaneous works under the MGNREGA scheme, saying it would create huge setback in the rural economy which was trying to come out of the crisis inflicted by the COVID-19.
Slamming the Centre over the move, state LSGD minister M V Govindan said it was taken without considering the circumstances prevailing in Kerala which tops among states in the implementation of the scheme. It would not only plunge the labourers into a deep crisis but also adversely impact the implementation of the scheme in the southern state, he noted. The state government already sent a letter to the union rural development ministry conveying its concerns regarding the new decision. "The Centre's decision is a huge setback to the local financial sector which is trying to come out of the crisis caused by the Covid-19. The Centre should revoke its decision which pushes the labourers into crisis," the minister said in a statement. The order that only 20 works can be allowed simultaneously would create issues in the labour sector as well as in the area of the local financial sector, he pointed out. "The decision is also against the basic principles of MGNREGA that 100 work days should be ensured to all families who demand for it," he said. Pointing out that the structure of village panchayats in Kerala and northern states are quite different, he said even a single ward in Kerala may comprise the same population of a panchayat in other states. The village panchayats in Kerala comprise 13 to 23 such wards and the state meets the immense labour demand by implementing simultaneous works. Though the state had demanded 10 crore work days this year, only six crore days had been allotted by the Centre, he said. The state has already completed 2,43,53,000 work days within the first four months of the financial year, Govindan added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU