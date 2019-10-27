Govt plans to make commonly used drugs available at local retail outlets

If you have fever, you need to go to a pharmacy to get even a paracetamol, a common drug for fever and pain. But, the government plans to soon make such drugs available at local retail outlets, with their labelling containing important information —preferred dosage and side effects — in local languages.

This is expected to help people in rural and far-flung areas, where pharmacies are rare.

“A new schedule is likely to be created under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act for OTC (over-the-counter) drugs so that these commonly used that are not ‘prescription only’ and are relatively safe to use can be governed,” said a senior government official who did not want to be named.

He added: “There is a need to make such drugs available to more people. This will reduce the cost of treatment.” The official said many people preferred to self-medicate instead of going to a doctor, which is expensive for them.

is an OTC drug. There are no norms at present to regulate these. Making such essential drugs easily available is important, especially because in India there is less than one doctor per 1,000 people. Also, nearly 74 per cent of doctors in the country cater to a third of the urban population.

The government, however, is cautious to ensure that the regulations are stringent enough to prevent misuse or overuse of these drugs, which might compromise safety of patients.

“There could be multiple categories of depending on its therapeutic value and risk profile,” said the official quoted above.

The policy to govern has been in the works for nearly a year now, said industry sources. Several senior executives of pharmaceutical majors as well as the Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) are providing inputs to the government on the matter.

In its paper, “Shaping India’s OTC Policy 2018”, the OPPI said here are a mix of the following — widely available and mass-advertised brands, drugs outside Schedule H but not mass advertised (referred to as deemed OTC), and also drugs in Schedule H but sold without a prescription to patients upon repeat purchase (after an initial prescription by the doctor), and referred to as OTx products. Deemed OTC drugs (such as common calcium supplements) comprise almost 60 per cent of India's OTC market, estimated to be about Rs 25,000 crore.

A senior official in a pharma firm who has been closely involved in the drafting of the OTC policy said there was a need to regulate this vast market and also ensure that these drugs were available to the masses.

“In many cases these drugs are moderately priced (such as which is under price control), but they are not available in the hinterland. If it is sold through a common retail outlet and consumer giants also join the supply chain, then these drugs could be available in more remote parts of the country,” he said.

The OPPI said the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, define OTC drugs. The ACT governs all products classified as drugs. There are several schedules listing drugs, and the schedule under which a drug is listed decides its regulatory status.

Drugs under Schedule H, H1 and X cannot be sold without a doctor’s prescription. Therefore, drugs that fall outside these schedules are considered to be non-prescription and by inference, free to be made available over-the-counter.

Indians also prefer self-medication.

An OTC study that surveyed consumers, doctors and chemists across 22 self-medication categories such as acidity, constipation and headache found that self-medication among consumers has doubled from 23 per cent in 2006 to 41 per cent in 2016.

Similarly, in a 2015 survey of 20,000 people in 10 Indian cities, online doctor consulting platform, Lybrate found that 52 per cent of those polled practised self-medication. Lack of time to visit a doctor, wanting to save on consultation fees, and reliance on the internet for solutions were cited as the key reasons for this.