New SIP registrations fall MoM in Feb even as flows into equity funds rise

-
ALSO READ
84% SIP inflows via equity funds in September, shows Amfi data
SIP registrations in FY22 already at five-year high, shows data
SBI Focused Equity Fund: Long-term wealth creator for investors
Key equity mutual fund categories see rise in AUM in December
Equity MFs garner Rs 14,889 cr inflows in Jan amid volatility, FPI selloff
-
Flows into the equity funds rose sharply in February even as contributions from the systematic investment plan (SIP) route remained flat even as account opening dipped.
The data from Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) shows that in February, around 2.34 million new SIP accounts were opened compared to 2.65 million in January.
The inflows through SIPs also saw marginal dip at Rs 11,438 crore in February against Rs 11,517 crore seen in January. Market participants said that the dip is on account of intense volatility seen in the Indian markets.
“Overall, the markets globally were looking very weak due to the geo-political situation in Ukraine and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were on a selling spree in India. Investors would be waiting at the fence and expect them to enter when there is some normalcy in the markets,” said a senior official from the industry.
In the current financial year, total new SIP accounts stood at 24.54 million, while SIPs discontinued or whose tenure got completed were at 10.06 million accounts. The assets under management (AUM) of SIP was at Rs 5.49 trillion in February as against Rs 5.76 trillion in January.
Despite the fall in inflows through SIPs and new accounts opened, equity funds have continued to see net inflows of Rs 19,705 crore in February. Officials in the industry said that although there was a sharp fall in the Indian equity market in February the SIPs have not fared badly.
“The stable SIP flows as well as passive investment options despite global geopolitical conflagration, show the keenness of a large segment to stick to the knitting in terms of asset allocation. This continues to act as an effective counterweight to FPIs outflows and is helping stabilise the markets more robustly than before,” said Vikaas M Sachdeva, CEO at Emkay Investment Managers.
|New SIP registartion (in mn)
|Feb 22
|2.35
|Jan 22
|2.65
|Dec 21
|2.21
|Nov 21
|2.32
|Oct 21
|2.38
|Sep-21
|2.68
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU