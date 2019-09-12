New traffic rules face resistance from states, even from the BJP ruled ones

The Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which came into effect from September 1, has been facing flak from all qaurters including state governments that are currently helmed by the BJP.

The new rules seek to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence and impose stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.

The hefty fines have not gone down well with the citizens, forcing many state governments to either announce a cut in penalties or put a stay on implementation of new rules.

BJP-ruled Gujarat and Uttarakhand have already announced a cut in penalties. The reduction in fines in Gujarat is as steep as 90 per cent in some cases. Karnataka has said it will also soon announce a cut in penalties. "I have instructed our officials that we will follow that order here also. Mostly in about two-three days like in Gujarat, here also we will try to cut the penalties that are high," Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.





However, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari sought to play down the drastic cuts in fines in Gujarat. "First of all, the is in concurrent list. Centre and state governments have the right to make laws in this regard...and they'll (states) take decision what they consider is appropriate," he said.

BJP-Shiv Sena coalition ruled Maharashtra has also joined the list of states who have put a stay on the implementation of new rules.

Announcing the decision, the state transport minister Diwakar Raote on Wednesday termed the heavy penalties as "exorbitant" and urged the Centre to "reconsider and reduce" it.

Maharashtra is not the only state to put a stay on implementation. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Telangana are also yet to implement the new rules.

Meanwhile, Delhi government has said it has no plans to slash fines.

"As of now, the government is not mulling to dilute the penalties since the stringent measures are meant to ensure road safety which is a major concern in Delhi. Delhi government is very serious about it," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told ANI.