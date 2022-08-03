New Zealand employment market tight as wage inflation hits 14-year high

-
ALSO READ
Employees may have to wait longer for new wage code rules to kick in
Canada's employment declines in June by 0.2%, unemployment rate at 4.9%
Unemployment rate at 5.1% in May reaches new record low in Canada
Amid record high unemployment, can China employ all of its graduates?
Ad-hoc panel backs raising the wage ceiling under EPFO to Rs 21,000: Report
-
New Zealand's jobless rate held just above historic lows while wage inflation hit a 14-year high, raising the prospect that the central bank might have to increase rates more aggressively than economists expect.
The unemployment rate rose to 3.3 per cent in the June quarter, Statistics New Zealand data showed on Wednesday, slightly higher than a forecast 3.1 per cent by economists but just above the historic low of 3.2 per cent in the previous quarter.
Wage growth was strong in the quarter with the private sector labour cost index (LCI) recording a 3.4 per cent lift on year, above a forecast 3.3 per cent increase. This was its biggest increase since 2008.
"Nearly two-thirds of roles surveyed in the LCI saw an increase in ordinary time wage rates in the year ended June 2022“ the highest level since the series began in 1993," business employment insights manager Sue Chapman added in a statement.
Most economists expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to raise rates by 50 basis points later this month and hotter than expected wage inflation to feed into expectations of more rate hikes than initially expected.
ANZ Bank said in a note the labour market is likely to remain a driver of persistently high inflation over the next year.
"The risk of a wage price spiral is certainly not abating.
That should keep the RBNZ on track to hike the OCR (official cash rate) to 4 per cent by the end of the year as per our forecasts," it added.
The RBNZ in July raised its official cash rate to 2.50 per cent, the latest in a series of hikes that has taken the benchmark from a record low 0.25 per cent in October last year.
The bank has also signalled plans to increase the rate to 4.0 per cent by the middle of 2023. However, economists are mixed on whether the RBNZ will need to go that far.
"The risk for the RBNZ is that wage pressures provide an avenue for the recent bout of price shocks to turn into sustained inflation over time," said Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon.
He said Westpac will be reviewing its OCR forecasts later on Wednesday but the risks are clearly towards a higher peak than the 3.50 per cent it had been forecasting.
(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sam Holmes)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU