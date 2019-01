News digest: GST Council meet, Alok Verma's removal, TCS results, and more

Govt doubles exemption limit for MSMEs; 2 million businesses to benefit



Two million additional micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India will become eligible to opt out of the goods and services tax (GST) system from the beginning of the next financial year, the Council decided on Thursday. Read more here



The high-level selection committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed 48 hours after he was reinstated as director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Supreme Court. Read more here The country’s largest information technology (IT) services company, Tata Consultancy Services, earned its highest-ever net profit of Rs 8,105 crore in the seasonally weak third quarter (Q3) of 2018-19 (FY19). This was in line with market expectations, though revenue and operating margins missed consensus estimates narrowly. Read more here The government could carry over as much as Rs 25,000 crore in pending petroleum subsidy payments to the coming financial year (2019-20, beginning April 1), as much as the budgeted estimate for 2018-19, Business Standard has learnt. Read more here The rate rose to a four-year high in 2016-17, when the government demonetised old currency notes, at the same time as more people joined the labour force looking for jobs, according to the findings of the Labour Bureau. Read more here