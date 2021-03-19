NHAI approves norms for value capture finance

-
ALSO READ
Nitin Gadkari's criticism of NHAI casts shadow on the body's functioning
Monetisation lessons from NHAI
NHAI cancels fourth TOT bundle; invites bids for fifth set of projects
Conciliation helps NHAI resolve 66 cases of construction claims in 2 years
Big vs small in BOT project offering; traffic volume may be key determinant
-
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Thursday approved the land acquisition policy based on value capture finance.
Value capture finance or VCF is a type of public financing that recovers some or all of the value that public infrastructure generates for private landowners.
The norms approved by the NHAI seek to devise a mechanism to implement VCF, jointly by the states and NHAI, to part finance the cost of highway construction in order to make them viable.
Bharatmala Pariyojana provides for Grand Challenge Mechanism to take up projects on fast track where sufficient and timely land is made available by the state government. In addition, if the state government provides at least 25% of the land acquisition cost for bypass projects, then such projects will be taken up on priority.
The authority has allowed states to share the enhanced value of land in the project impact area or 1 km on either side of the greenfield/brownfield highway within the methods prescribed by the NHAI.
The states may explore the possibility of development of residential/commercial real estate in the project impact zone for which connectivity to the main highway/service road may be given by NHAI.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been grappling with higher land acquisition cost for the past few years. Approximately, a cost of ~12 crore per km is incurred in the expansion of a highway from two-lane to four-lane and the number would be five-six times higher in a greenfield project like an expressway.
The cost of the marquee Eastern Peripheral Expressway is Rs 11,000 crore, of which Rs 5,673.05 crore was the land cost.
The ministry was allocated Rs 91,823 crore for FY21, which was later revised to Rs 1.02 trillion as MORTH and its wings -- NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) were on track with road construction.
The total budget allocation has gone up from Rs 83,015 crore last fiscal to Rs 91,823.2 crore for financial year 2020-2021. Of this hike of Rs 8,808 crore, as much as Rs 5,809 crore is through investment in NHAI met from monetisation of national highways. The balance allocation is for road works.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU