India's subsidies for renewable energy, electric vehicles doubled in FY 22
Business Standard

NIIF: How a tortoise among hares made due diligence process NPA-free

Only NIIF has so far stayed the course as a viable infrastructure financing institution, using sovereign support

Topics
NIIF | National Investment and Infrastructure Fund | NPAs

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

ADIA, NIIF
.The company, under CEO Sujoy Bose, was mandated to always keep the government as a 49 per cent minority shareholder in each of its investment funds

Started in 2015, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited (NIIF) was India’s first stab in creating a sovereign fund, so commonplace among the commodity-rich nations of Asia. With the Budget for FY24 expected to push the envelope on building infrastructure to keep the economic growth momentum going, NIIF’s track record so far becomes extremely relevant.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:51 IST

