Nine pilots failed pre-flight alcohol tests between Jan 1 and Apr 30: DGCA

Nine and 32 cabin-crew members failed their pre-flight alcohol tests between January 1 and April 30, India's aviation regulator said on Tuesday.

"Of them, two and two cabin-crew members have been suspended for a period of three years for being positive for the second time," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

The remaining seven and 30 cabin-crew members were suspended for three months as they tested BA (breathalyser) positive for the first time, it added.

The had stated last month that airlines must ensure that 50 per cent of their cockpit and cabin-crew members are subjected to pre-flight alcohol tests on a daily basis.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all crew members were required to undergo pre-flight alcohol tests. When the pandemic struck, the tests were suspended for a couple of months. Subsequently, the tests were resumed but for only a small percentage of crew members.

The regulator last year has levied financial penalty on two pilot training schools for irregular maintenance of breath analyser equipment. This is the first time the regulator has levied financial penalty on any aviation entity.

Aviation regulators like and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) have got penalising powers after the Aircraft Amendment Bill was approved by both houses of the parliament last year.