Nirmala Sitharaman press meet live: FM says banks need not fear '3 Cs'
India's economic growth fell to an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is speaking to journalists after meeting leaders of state-owned banks in New Delhi ahead of her Budget speech in February.
Economic growth has fallen to an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter and is widely expected to slip further with almost all key components of the economy contracting. The RBI has responded by cutting rates by 110 basis points to a nine-year low of 5.40 per cent.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has taken several steps, including cutting corporate tax in September, to boost investments and bolster economic growth.
