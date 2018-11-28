Nirmala Sitharaman urges defence industry to create more patents

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday launched Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti (Power of Defence Knowledge), aimed at educating scientists and technologists in defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and ordnance factories (OFs) to create more patents.

Stating that this required spreading awareness of intellectual property rights (IPR), the defence ministry (MoD) announced: “A target has been set to train approximately 10,000 persons of OFs and DPSUs on IPR in the financial year 2018-19.” The MoD has set an aim “To achieve filing of at least 1,000 ...