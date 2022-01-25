No dual control on mobile device makers by DoT: Ashwini Vaishnaw

-
ALSO READ
Four labour codes that everyone is talking about
Enough demand in India to take care of 5-6 fab plants: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Telecom relief package likely to cost Rs 14,000 crore to govt in FY22
What do labour law violations at Foxconn say about Make in India?
Govt responds to telco SOS, okays 4-year moratorium on AGR dues payment
-
Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister for communications electronics and IT, on Monday said mobile device manufacturers would not be subject to “dual regulatory” control by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).
The move will bring the curtains down on a contentious battle in which mobile device makers opposed a direction from the DoT that they had to go for a mandatory testing of their phones to the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC).
However, device makers pointed out their products were tested by the Bureau of Indian Standards for similar reasons. Vaishnaw assured mobile device manufacturers they would be subject to the current light-touch regulations required to make India a manufacturing hub.
Vaishnaw told electronics manufacturers that responding to their demand for setting up electronics industrial zones — with facilities like power, water, and roads, just like what is available in China and Vietnam — the ministry had identified land in three locations.
Apart from one parcel which is railway land, most of them range from 700 acres to 1,000 acres. Some are even close to international airports and large cities. It urged stakeholders to take the initiative and start at least with one as a project.
He also said he had discussion with the central labour minister and his state counterparts to tweak labour laws for enabling electronics manufacturers to build large factories employing 40,000-100,000 workers, akin to what is done in countries like China.
Vaishnaw said the ministry had been assured that the existing rules would be tweaked to ensure that housing facilities were set up on the factory premises — a key demand as more and women work in such factories.
The need for building large-scale factories and infrastructure like housing came to the fore recently when a Foxconn factory making Apple iPhones had to be closed after women workers protested against cases of food poisoning occurring there. While Apple Inc apologised for the incident and put Foxconn under watch, the need for changes in labour laws to accommodate bigger factories was felt.
For instance, Apple’s three vendors have committed to hiring 120,000 workers, of whom 100,000 will be absorbed in the next three years. Of those, they expect 60-70 per cent of them would be women, raising issues on housing near the factory and their safety.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU