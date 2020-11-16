No extra load on taxpayer for GST turnover shown in form 26AS: Revenue dept

The department of revenue has reiterated that there will be no additional compliance burden on the taxpayer for his turnover displayed in Form 26AS. This form is an annual consolidated tax statement that one can access from the income-tax department's website using a permanent account number (PAN). One can refer to this form for details of high-value expenditure and taxes paid.

The department was responding to queries made in certain sections of social media that the taxpayer will now be required to reconcile the turnover uploaded in the form 26AS with the turnover shown by him in the income tax return and this would increase the compliance burden of the taxpayers.

The department clarified that the turnover shown in the form is just for the information of taxpayers.

DoR acknowledged that there may be some difference in GSTR-3Bs (summary input output forms under the GST regime) filed and GST shown in Form 26SAS. However, it can't happen that a person shows turnover of crores of rupees in GST and does not pay a single rupee in income tax, the department said in a statement.

The government has been tightening the noose on those involved in issuing fraudulent tax invoices under the GST regime.