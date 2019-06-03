No fiscal space: Officials advise FM Sitharaman against Budget sops

Government officials have advised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that there is no fiscal space for any giveaways in the forthcoming Budget. This was the grim verdict of each presentation made by the departments of the finance ministry in marathon meetings that extended till late in the evening on Saturday.

The ministry does not expect tax or non-tax revenue to reach anywhere close to the targets set in the interim Budget. The corporate tax receipts for 2019-20 (FY20) are expected to rise by 15 per cent and personal income-tax by an even more ambitious 32 per cent. As for the ...