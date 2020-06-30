JUST IN
No goods from Chinese vendors is the new mantra for govt e-market place

The communication has been kept "informal" as banning purchase of country-specific products would be in violation of the World Trade Organization (WHO) rules

Topics
Chinese goods boycott | India-China border dispute | central government

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

After making it mandatory to display country of origin while registering new products on the government’s e-commerce platform, the Centre has sent out feelers to key government departments and ministries against purchasing products from Chinese vendors.

The communication has been kept “informal” as banning purchase of country-specific products would be in violation of the World Trade Organization (WHO) rules, said a government source privy to the development. According to him, the message has gone out to at least two dozen government organisations, ministries ...

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 01:22 IST

