No licensee has yet confirmed vacation of 3,300-3,400 MHz spectrum: Govt

The government has asked all existing wireless operating licencees including internet providers to vacate the spectrum they have in 3,300-3,400 MHz band by September end in view of planned auctions, although no licensee has yet confirmed the vacation of spectrum, Parliament was informed on Friday.

"Government has asked all the existing wireless operating licensee (including internet service providers) in the 3,300-3,400 MHz frequency band to vacate the band within six months from the date of issue of the notice," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

The government is planning to auction the above spectrum band for providing access service, Sinha said.

To a query on the service providers who have vacated the said spectrum following the government instructions, Sinha said, "No licensee has confirmed the vacation of spectrum yet".

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), he noted, has given its recommendations on reserve price of spectrum and the timing of auction with regard to radiowaves in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3400 MHz, 3400-3600 MHz bands, on August 1.