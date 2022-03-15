No. of farmers registering to sell wheat at MSP in Madhya Pradesh down 17%

The number of farmers in Madhya Pradesh registering to sell wheat to state agencies has dropped by more than 17 per cent because of the rush for the cereal on the part of private players. This is owing to the spike in global prices because of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Official sources said until March 10 (which was the last date for registration), around 1.98 million farmers applied to sell wheat to government agencies, while last year during the same period it was around 2.4 million. This has happened after a long time in Madhya Pradesh, one of the foremost of the states ...