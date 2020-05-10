No pay, no food: Rocky work-life balance turns Surat daily wagers violent

As many as 80 migrant workers were arrested on April 10 for setting vegetable carts on fire, demanding their return to home states.

By the first week of May, multiple incidents of stone throwing and arson had been reported, and also two fresh incidents of thousands of migrant workers coming out in the streets in the Vareli and Palanpur areas of Surat. Hailing mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, working in textile-dyeing and printing factories in several Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation’s (GIDC’s) estates and powerloom units, the migrants were seen shouting ...