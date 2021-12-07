No plans to boost cryptocurrency sector in India, FinMin tells Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Cryptocurrency exchanges may be classified as e-commerce platforms
To ban or not to ban cryptocurrency
Has cryptocurrency become too 'mainstream' in India to be banned?
Amendment to aid insurers' privatisation tabled in the Lok Sabha
Trinamool is treating by-polls as a precursor to the Lok Sabha elections
-
The finance ministry on Monday told Parliament that the government had no plans for boosting the cryptocurrency sector in India and the proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will not have volatility, which is normally associated with the private virtual currencies.
However, there are associated risks with CBDC which need to be carefully evaluated, the Lok Sabha was informed.
“As CBDC is backed by the central bank of a country, apart from other benefits, it will not have volatility which is normally associated with the private cryptocurrencies," the minister of state for finance told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
He said the government had received a proposal from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in October 2021 for amendment to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 to enhance the scope of the definition of ‘bank note’ to include currency in digital form. The RBI has been examining use cases and working out a phased implementation strategy for introduction of CBDC with little or no disruption, the minister said.
He said the introduction of CBDC has the potential to provide significant benefits, such as reduced dependency on cash, higher seigniorage due to lower transaction costs, and reduced settlement risk.
In reply to another question, he said cryptocurrencies are unregulated in India at present.
A Bill on Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency has been included for introduction in the Lok Sabha.
Rs 52,759 cr raised through IPOs this fiscal
A total of Rs 52,759 crore has been raised by 61 companies through initial public offers till October this fiscal year, higher than the funds mopped up through this route in the last financial year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Lok Sabha. “IPOs are being brought by the companies regularly this year, and the amount raised in the current financial year till the month of October 2021, has surpassed the amount raised in the last financial year,” she said.
In the last fiscal, 56 companies garnered Rs 31,060 crore from IPOs and out of them, 27 were SMEs, as per the Sebi data cited by the minister.
Air India
The government departments and autonomous bodies have dues of more than Rs 244 crore to Air India, of which a little over Rs 30 crore has been recovered, the Lok Sabha was informed.
“Government departments/autonomous bodies owe Air India Rs 244.78 crore as on September 30, 2021. Of this, Rs 30.38 crore has been recovered as on November 30, 2021," minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply. Karad said there was a huge accumulated debt on Air India, following which the government took an enterprise value (EV) bidding approach for strategic divestment of Air India and its identified subsidiaries and joint ventures.
GST on health insurance premium
Karad informed the lower house that there is no recommendation under consideration of the GST Council to reduce GST on health insurance premium.
Forex reserves
India has the fourth largest foreign exchange reserves in the world, minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Lok Sabha. As on November 19, 2021, he said the forex reserve stood at $640.4 billion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU