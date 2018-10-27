No success is great without people participation, says PM Modi

Apart from darkness, open defecation was also a hindrance to a dignified life. The poor remained tight-lipped about the indignation that he had to undergo due to lack of toilets. It was a breach of right to live with dignity especially for crores of sisters and mothers. It, in fact, raised a serious question about their right to life. More than 9.5 crore toilets that have been constructed in the cities and villages of the country in the last four years have ensured my poor brothers and sisters the right to live with cleanliness and dignity. And the government of Uttar Pradesh has named toilets as “Izzatghar” (abode of dignity). Every toilet has this caption of “Izzatghar”.

One more right associated with the health of the poor has been conferred very recently and Shri Rajnath Singh ji had mentioned about that — the PMJAY that is, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. You are daily getting the proof of its enormity. The from every corner of the country related to this scheme is extremely satiating. The people, who were hither to unable to get good quality treatment despite the presence of best hospitals due to unavailability of resources, have got the right to treatment today. Within 2-2.5 weeks of the launch of this scheme, more than 50,000 brothers and sisters have either been treated or are in the process of getting treated.

Apart from health, long after several years of independence, the financial independence of the people was also limited. Only a few people could use banks and raise loans. However, a large chunk of the population was compelled to make small savings by putting away the amount in the containers hidden in kitchens. We acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and started the Jan Dhan Yojana. And today about 35 crore people have been linked to banks. We have secured their right to financial independence.

Moreover, with the help of Mudra Yojana, those people who were once dependent upon moneylenders are being given guarantee-free loans by the banks.

Our government has upheld human rights through laws and policies and has tried to strengthen them further. The recent formulation of the law liberating the Muslim women from 'triple talaq' is also a part of this objective. I hope that this crucial effort associated with the rights of Muslim women gets the approval of the Parliament.

The decision to increase the paid holidays for pregnant women from 12 weeks to 26 weeks is also a result of our thinking. In this way, we have also protected the rights of the newborn babies. This decision that aims to ensure that the mother stays with the child for 6 months after birth itself is a big thing. This decision is yet to be taken in the progressive countries of the world.

Our government has also made efforts to remove legal barriers for women to work in night shifts and to ensure adequate security in the process.

The initiatives like the ‘Rights of Persons with Disability Act’ for increasing reservation in jobs for 'Divyangs' or the 'Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill' show the government's commitment to human rights.

We have worked in the direction to ensure that there is no discrimination against the people suffering from HIV, and they get equal treatment, through law.

The government is increasing the number of e-courts to strengthen the right to seek justice, and is empowering the National Judicial data grid. So far, more than 17 thousand courts have been added to the national judicial data grid. Information related to cases and judgments are available online which has expedited the process of justice and has reduced the number of pending cases.

Legal support is being provided to the people living in remote and far-flung areas of the country through Tele-law scheme.

The government is insisting on the use of modern technology and increasing the transparency of the system in order to ensure the rights of the citizens. By formulating the UIDAI Act, the government has not only strengthened Aadhaar legally but has also successfully made an attempt to deliver the benefits of the schemes to poor by increasing the use of Aadhaar.

Aadhaar has become one of the largest technology-based empowerment programmes in the country. Recently, the Supreme Court has praised the government's work. Similarly, by making the public distribution system transparent, the Government has ensured that the poor receives food grains at a cheaper price. Otherwise, we are all aware of the situation that existed earlier. Similarly, several procedures have been modified and rules and regulations have been changed so that the people do not face any obstacle in exercising their rights. Promoting self-attestation or appointment of women through Short Service Commission in the Indian Armed Forces at par with men is both part of the government's same approach.

Such minute changes in rules and regulations have made an impact on greater levels. Like changing the definition of bamboo has allowed my tribal brothers and sisters living in remote and far-flung areas to cut and transport bamboo. This has drastically increased their incomes.

Several tasks have been accomplished keeping the goal of earning for all, education for all, medicines for all and justice for all in mind that have pulled out crores of Indians out of extreme poverty. The country is moving towards a very large system for the middle class at a rapid pace. Whatever success we have got with this, is not only because of the efforts of the government but more so because of public participation. Crores of Indians have realized and understood their responsibilities and inspired themselves for behavioral change.

Our decisions and programmes are successful only when people associate themselves with the same. I can say on the basis of my experience that there is no greater mantra of success than public participation.

Edited excerpts from a speech by Prime Minister at the silver jubilee celebrations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), October 12 in New Delhi