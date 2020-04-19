JUST IN
Take 'measured approach' on Covid-19 stimulus packages: Panagariya to govt
No supply of non-essentials by e-tailers in lockdown: Govt reverses stand

The govt had previously permitted e-commerce companies to also supply non-essential goods during the lockdown period till May 3

E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart, had reached out to the government seeking clarity on whether they would be allowed to sell non-essential items

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today reversed its earlier position of allowing e-commerce companies to supply non-essential goods as well. In its latest order, released on Sunday, April 19, the government excluded non-essential goods as part of revised guidelines for lockdown issued by the govt on April 15.

The move to allow e-commerce companies to supply both non-essential and essential goods during the extended national lockdown had faced strong opposition from brick and mortar retailers.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the latest move.


E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart, had reached out to the government seeking clarity on whether they would be allowed to sell non-essential items under the fresh guidelines that were issued on April 15.

The next day the government clarified that they were permitted to sell non-essentials as well. Today’s order reverses this decision.
First Published: Sun, April 19 2020. 12:43 IST

