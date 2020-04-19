No supply of non-essentials by e-tailers in lockdown: Govt reverses stand

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today reversed its earlier position of allowing to supply non-essential goods as well. In its latest order, released on Sunday, April 19, the government excluded non-essential goods as part of revised guidelines for issued by the govt on April 15.



The move to allow to supply both non-essential and essential goods during the extended national had faced strong opposition from brick and mortar retailers.





The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the latest move.





Supply of non-essential goods by to remain prohibited during lockdown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart, had reached out to the government seeking clarity on whether they would be allowed to sell non-essential items under the fresh guidelines that were issued on April 15.

The next day the government clarified that they were permitted to sell non-essentials as well. Today’s order reverses this decision.