No, thanks: Mobile device makers say to DoT on source code demand

Leading mobile device makers are jointly discussing a representation to reject a proposal of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) asking them to share their source codes for enhanced security measures.

They oppose the proposal on the grounds that source codes are “commercially valuable, confidential, and sensitive information”. The mobile phone manufacturers are planning to plead with the government that the new rules suggested by the DoT could leave them with no option but to stop introducing new phone models in the country if the stringent rules are eventually ...