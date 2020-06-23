US-India to create green corridor for resumption of international flights

India and the are working on a plan to create a travel corridor which will significantly ease travel restriction between the two countries. This will be the first green corridor India will establish with any country.

Senior officials from New Delhi and Washington confirmed that the two countries are in the final stages of forming a "travel bubble" which will completely do away or substantially relax quarantine measures for travelers from both countries.

“As we contemplate further opening up in response to demands, we are looking at the prospects of Bilateral bubbles with US, France, Germany and UK. Final decisions after negotiations are expected soon, ”said a spokesperson of the ministry of civil aviation

Travel bubbles, also called travel bridges or green corridors, do away with that waiting period for travelers from certain countries. It is reciprocal in nature, which means flyers both from India and the US will enjoy similar benefits.

“The largest chunk of non-stop traffic on international routes is between India and USA. That's why both India and USA are working on this plan, ”said a person aware of the plan.

According to data from travel data firm OAG, the US-India non-stop traffic has grown by 8 every year since 2016.

Countries like Australia-New Zealand, China- South Korea are finalizing such bilateral agreements which will allow them to partially reopen bilateral trade between the two countries.





ALSO READ: Why Trump's plan to put restrictions on H-1B visa may not help US workers

While such corridors are being created countries which have successfully curbed the growth of the virus, officials say that India and US will not wait for number of cases to come to zero before creating the corridor. "A travel bubble can also be between two countries which have similar number of cases and respond in the same way to the pandemic," the person said. “Then for neither country there is a need to close the border to protect their citizens from a higher incidence of cases due to travelers from another country.

Such a plan has been in works after US accused India of “discriminatory practices” and violating fair trade practices during the Vande Bharat mission - the repatriation exercise being carried out by Air India. The US Department of Transport (DoT) on Monday said that from July 23, Air India will have to seek prior approval before operating flights to US

That Air India is operating a schedule which is more than 50 percent pre-virus operations, the department said. "The charters go beyond true repatriations, and it appears that Air India may be using repatriation charters as a way of circumventing the flight restrictions imposed by India," the DoT said. It sought to restore a level playing field for US airlines ”under the US-India Air Transport Agreement.

India has suspended international flight operations since 22 March in order to curb the spread of the corona virus pandemic. While India has started repatriation flights, it has allowed foreign airlines to do repatriation flights only on outbound routes. For Indians stuck out of the country and willing to come back, currently, Air India's repatriation flights are the only means to travel.

Due to such restrictions imposed by the Indian government, foreign airlines were forced to operate one way empty.

US carriers like Delta and United had also sought permission to operate repatriation flights like Air India, but was not allowed by the Indian government resulting in "competitive imbalance," US DoT said.

However, officials said that only limited number of flights and passengers will be allowed to operate under the corridor and flights will be limited to a few cities. While India is likely to allow US airlines to operate to Delhi and Mumbai, US may allow Air India to operate normal flights to New York, San Francisco and Chicago.