Nobody will dare reform farm sector if acts are repealed now: Ramesh Chand

-
ALSO READ
SC puts farm laws on hold till further orders, sets up panel for talks
Noise around farm laws: Are we really reading the provision correctly?
Farm reforms: Now, a three-act tragedy
Farmer leader opts out of SC panel on agri laws; next talks on Friday
Centre-farmer talks fail to make headway for 5th time; next meet on Dec 9
-
On a day when the long-drawn talks between protesting farmers and the central government seemed headed for another deadlock, NITI Aayog member and eminent agriculture economist Ramesh Chand said that if farmers feel that everything isn’t correct with the agriculture laws then they should come forward and discuss all such issues in the acts.
“Everyone is convinced that agriculture sector badly needs reforms but if we start seeing them from a political angle then it leads to confrontation,” Chand told reporters at the conclusion of the three-day National Dialogue on Indian Agriculture in 2030.
The dialogue was organised by the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in association with the NITI Aayog.
Strongly defending the three legislations, Chand said that if the acts are repealed today, then nobody will have the courage to bring any formidable reform in the farm sector and the condition of agriculture will worsen in the coming years.
He said both the central government and the Supreme Court have been quite accommodative and flexible in their approach but now it seems to be a clash of egos and nobody can do anything about this.
“Within agriculture, sectors that were liberalised such as poultry, dairy, fisheries have consistently clocked higher growth than those that haven't been reformed, so to say that reforms aren’t needed in farming is wrong,” Chand said.
He also discounted the notion that once the reforms kick in, the APMCs will wither away.
“In states where fruits and vegetables have been delisted long back has their arrivals gone down in mandis, it isn't. Therefore, to say that these laws will lead to dismantling of the mandis is wrong,” Chand said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU