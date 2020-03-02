Non-subsidised LPG price cut by more than Rs 50 with effect from March 1

The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was reduced on Sunday to Rs 805.5 in New Delhi, with effect from March 1. The price of a non-subsidised LPG cylinder was Rs 858.5 earlier.

The government gives subsidy for 12 refills of 19 kg cylinder to those to those with annual income of more than Rs 10 lakh. The price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai will be Rs 805.50, Rs 776.50, Rs 839.50, and Rs 826, respectively, from March 1. For the 19 kg commercial cylinder, the new prices will be Rs 1,381 in Delhi. For Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, the revised prices of commercial cylinders will be Rs 1,331, Rs 1,450 and Rs 1501, respectively.

In February, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 144.50, which was the sixth hike in as many months. That hike was the steepest since January 2014, when non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices had gone up by Rs 220.





Petrol, cut

After a slump in global oil prices, the government on Sunday cut petrol and sharply. In metros, the petrol rates were lowered by 15-18 paise per litre. Prices were also cut on Saturday. Diesel rates in metros were cut by 20-26 paise. Price revisions are implemented at the fuel stations with effect from 6 am after oil marketing companies review them.