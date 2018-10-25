Non-urea fertiliser prices may rise again, no relief for farmers in sight

Farmers who are facing the brunt of rising retail price of non-urea fertilizers like Di-Ammonia Phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP) and in its various combinations could have been saved had the Centre enhanced the quantum of subsidy allocated under Nutrient-based Subsidy Regime (NBS).

Although increasing the subsidy quantum on non-urea fertilizer along with compensating urea firms for rising pooled gas price could disturb Centre’s fiscal maths, but given that fertilizer prices aren’t expected to go down in season as well, it remains to be seen whether the government takes the risk.

A decision before November-end could help in absorbing a part of the price spike as non- after that is almost nil.

The government fixed subsidy for non-urea fertilizers under the nutrient-based subsidy regime hasn’t been revised for 2018-19 despite an increase in input cost. This is the reason why many companies have passed the brunt of rising input costs to the farmers.

In case of DAP, rough estimates show that retail price has risen by almost 30 per cent between 2017 season and 2018 season, while in case of MoP and NPK, the price increase has been in the range of 15-60 per cent depending upon the combination.

There hasn’t been any big relief coming for farmers from the fertilizer sector in the ongoing as well, as prices have continued to move northwards.

According to an assessment done by the rating agency, ICRA, prices rose further by 12-13 per cent from the season of this year, while MoP rates moved up by 25-30 per cent between the last kharif season and the ongoing season.

For an average farmer, this could further aggravate the crisis and nullify the impact of Centre's much – talked about fixing an MSP which is 50 per cent more than the A2+FL cost of production as the cost calculations won't have factored such a steep increase in fertilizer prices.





Industry players and market watchers said a big reason for the price spike in non-urea fertilizer is input costs of and also which is phosphoric acid, ammonia and potash have risen sharply since the last one year.

In case of MOP the contract rates have risen manifold in the last one year.

The sharp depreciation in Indian rupee as against the US dollar has also made imports of key costly impacting the retail price.

Most key inputs for DAP, are imported into India and any jump in international rates has a direct bearing on them.

In case of DAP, the imported price of phosphoric acid has risen by almost 34 per cent in the July to September quarter of Fy2018-19 to $758 metric tonnes.

As phosphoric acid is an important constituent of DAP, fertilizer companies have been forced to pass on to the impact to consumers.

IN the rabi season too, things didn't change much.



From $758 a tonne last month, phosphoric acid prices have now risen to around $800 per tonne, which when coupled with the impact of a weakening rupee is further pushing up the import cost of this crucial raw material.

Ammonia price, which is another main ingredient of has gone up by almost Rs 721 a metric tonne between the second quarter of 2018-19 and third.

According to estimates, these two components together has made DAP costlier by another 12-13 per cent in the rabi season for farmers as compared to kharif 2018.

In the case of MoP, the annual contract price for the period of September 2019 to June 2019 was settled at $290 per tonne, which is almost $50 more than last year’s price.

An ICRA study shows that as a result of the increased contract rates and currency depreciation, the retail price of MOP in the rabi is projected to further increase by 25 per cent from the existing Rs 12,400 a tonne.

" hasn't gone up from the budgeted RS 700 billion for 2018-19, a reason perhaps why fertilizer companies are passing on the entire impact of rising input cost to farmers," K Ravichandran, Senior Vice President of ICRA told Business Standard.





In the case of NPK too, retail prices are poised to go up due to rise in input costs depending on the combination in which N, P and K is used.

Government subsidy

A big reason why fertilizer companies are passing on the entire burden of rising DAP and MoP and NPK to the farmers is that Centre hasn’t revised the subsidy given to them under Nutrient-based subsidy regime (NBS) in 2018-19 despite an increase in input cost.

For the 2018-19 financial year, the government has fixed a subsidy of Rs 18.90 per kilogram for nitrogen, Rs 15.21 a kilogram for phosphoric acid, Rs 11.12 a kg for potash and Rs 2.722 a kg for sulphur.

Though this is more than the subsidy fixed for 2017-18, given that international prices of major inputs that goes into the making of DAP, NPK has risen in the last one year, the subsidy is looking inadequate.

On a per tonne, basis, this subsidy turns to be between Rs 6000-9000 per metric tonne depending upon the product mix of complexes.

Unless government in coming supplementary demand for grants increases the quantum of fertilizer subsidy from the Rs 700 billion allocated in Budget 2018-19, industry players said they don’t have any other option but to pass on the price hikes as there is a limit to which they can take a hit on their margins.

“If government revises its subsidy allocation during the year there might be some respite for farmers or else we don’t have any other option than to pass on the increase as the industry is not in a position to absorb such a sharp hike in input cost,” said a senior industry official.

Urea conundrum

In urea, which is biggest and largest fertilizer used in India, though there hasn’t been an increase in retail price for farmers as it is regulated by the government, but sharp increase in pooled gas prices due to the rise in imported price of regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (R-LNG) since the last financial year could upset subsidy projections.

In 2017-18, according to industry sources, R-LNG prices increased by 16 per cent year on year, while the same has continued in 2018-19 as well.

Under the pooled gas price mechanism, all fertilizer units get natural gas at the same price which enables them to compete based on their efficiency in energy savings.

As on September 2018, around 57 per cent of total gas consumed by the fertilizer sector was in the form of imported R-LNG, a reason why its increase has pushed up pooled gas rates.

A weak rupee along with growing Chinese demand are two factors which are being blamed for rising pooled gas prices for the fertilizer sector.

Going forward unless the government releases additional subsidy for the fertilizer sector in 2018-19, the unpaid subsidy at the end of 2018-19 could easily cross Rs 400 billion.

The amount was around Rs 330-340 billion at the end of 2017-18, which was adjusted from the allocation made in 2018-19.