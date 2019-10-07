Not just 5G spectrum, even 700 MHz band auction may find few takers

Forget 5G spectrum. Even the premium 700 megahertz (MHz) band may find few takers in the upcoming spectrum auctions since the network equipment and handset compatibility with the premium band are not in place, not to mention the highly leveraged companies shying away from further investments.

Analysts at rating agency ICRA say the debt level of the telecom companies is very high and the ecosystem for the premium band is not in place. It is best, therefore, to expect scant interest in the sale of airwaves in the 700 MHz band. “The balance sheets of the telecom companies have ...