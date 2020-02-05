Not quite flying: Why the Modi govt's UDAN scheme is struggling

Connecting small towns, unserved and underserved airports on India's air map: That’s how UDAN was imagined when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first flight of the regional air service on April 27, 2017, between Delhi and Shimla. As many as 688 routes connecting cities and towns have been announced for UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) so far.

It’s the world’s most ambitious aviation programme, but a look at the performance of airlines, airports and state governments shows that it has failed to soar high. Only 232 routes ...