Govt seeks Rs 10,000-cr interim dividend from RBI to bridge fiscal gap
Business Standard

Not sharing PAN, Aadhaar? Employer may deduct 20% tax from your salary

In an 86-page circular on the matter, CBDT directed mandatory quoting of PAN or Aadhar number by employees under Section 206 AA of the Income Tax Act.

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

Employers might soon start deducting 20 per cent from the salaries of their staff if they fail to provide their Permanent Account Number (PAN) or Aadhaar number to them.

This is a new rule brought in by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which will be applicable to employees whose salary is above the threshold of Rs 2.5 lakh a year. This norm, which has come to effect on January 16, aims to monitor tax deduction at source (TDS) payments and keep a strict vigil on revenue earned from this segment, which constitutes 37 per cent of the total direct tax collection of the country ...

First Published: Fri, January 24 2020. 01:30 IST

