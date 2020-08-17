Not taken into confidence for faceless assessment scheme: Tax officers

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the faceless assessment scheme as part of the measures to promote transparency in taxation, the association representing income-tax (I-T) officers and employees has expressed distress over not being “taken into confidence” to carry out a reform requiring complete overhaul of the department.

In a letter to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman P C Mody, the association has highlighted the unease among 97 per cent of the I-T department workforce with respect to the implementation of the scheme. While it ...