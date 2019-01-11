November IIP at 0.5% vs 8.1% MoM; manufacturing growth at -0.4%

JUST IN
HAL's joint ventures on death bed as defence orders dry up over the years
Business Standard

BS Web Team 

Industrial production (IIP) slowed down to 0.5 per against 8.1 per cent month-on-month in November, according to the government data released on Friday.

The manufacturing growth was recorded at -0.4% Vs 7.9% month on month.
First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 17:41 IST

