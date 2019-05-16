Now, a dedicated portal to oversee renewable power sector in India

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the apex technical body for the power sector, has set up a new division which will oversee day-to-day developments, capacity addition and grid integration of renewable power.

With the share of renewable power in the country’s energy generation increasing, the CEA plans to put out daily data on green power, as it does for thermal, hydro power and coal-based power, said a power ministry official. In order to map the intermittent solar and wind energy, the CEA will source data from the Renewable Energy Management Centres (REMCs), which are ...