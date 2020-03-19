NPA norms may be eased, tax deferment likely in coronavirus healing touch

As the reels from the impact of the pandemic, the Narendra Modi government is drawing up a relief package for industry. This package is expected to include relaxation of asset classification norms by banks, thus allowing companies to delay repayment of loans, and tax holidays for the worst-hit sectors like aviation, hospitality and others, Business Standard has learnt.

These are among the measures that could be discussed in the Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force. The task force is also expected to announce sector-specific measures over the coming weeks, senior government sources said. “There have been discussions at multiple stages, between various ministries and with regulators like the Reserve Bank of India. Sectoral ministries are giving their suggestions,” said a senior government official. The final details are being worked out, the person said.

“One plan being strongly considered is loan forebearance. For a specific period, companies will be exempt from the repayment of loans, and banks will relax their asset-classification norms,” said the official. According to the current norms, if a debt is not serviced for 90 days, it is classified as a non-performing asset. During the proposed relaxation, banks will not be classifying outstanding loans as NPAs. The official said discussions were still being held internally and with the RBI on whether such relaxation should be provided to only micro, small and medium enterprises or larger corporates as well. However, the relaxation on loan repayments won’t be sector-specific.





ALSO READ: 'Janata curfew, resolve, restraint': What Modi said in coronavirus speech

“Say you have a hotel, and you have a company which provides security and manpower logistics for the hotel, both are being hit,” said a second official. “It will be more difficult to provide relaxations sector-wise,” the official said.

Another aspect of the relief package being discussed is whether a temporary tax holiday should be for industry as a whole or sector-specific. Top policymakers are aware of the impact that such a move could have on the already-weak tax revenue collections.



ALSO READ: Coronavirus impact: Banks seeks RBI's nod to offer relief to borrowers

While such a tax deferment will likely be for the April-June 2020-21 quarter, a weak economy is negatively impacting tax collections. For example, the Centre needs to collect Rs 3.06 trillion from direct taxes in 20 days, and Rs 1.11 trillion from indirect taxes in a month to meet the revised estimates (RE) for 2019-20, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply earlier this week.

The data showed that the government had collected 73.8 per cent of the direct tax target as given in the RE by March 10 and 88.71 per cent of indirect tax mop-up projection by February 29.

“These are unprecedented times and we will have to keep aside fiscal considerations,” the second official said. Both officials clarified however, that so far no fiscal stimulus on the expenditure side is being considered. The revenue foregone due to any tax deferment will be considered a fiscal stimulus.

An example of a sector-specific taxation is the duties and taxes levied on aviation turbine fuel on airlines.

Officials concede that the biggest ‘X’ factor in such discussions is the fact that the situation globally and India is quite fluid and unpredictable. While the Indian Council of Medical Research has said that for now, there is no proof of community spreading in India, the number of cases are rising every day, and there is no clarity on when the curve will be flattened.

Industry bodies have made suggestions on what can be done for the industry. ASSOCHAM said on Thursday that the government should provide a tax credit to companies that extend two weeks of paid sick leave to meet the quarantine time frame for any employee and their family, provide working capital financial support to adversely impacted sectors, give companies the option of deferring interest and principal repayments to banks and provide a payroll tax holiday for a quarter to help support demand.