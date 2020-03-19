Janata curfew, economic task force: Modi scales up coronavirus fight

Prime Minister on Thursday announced the setting up of a COVID-19 economic response task force to assess the economic impact of the pandemic, and for taking suitable subsequent steps.

The PM also appealed to people to practise social distancing, avoid public spaces and, as a test case, observe a ‘janata curfew’, a self-imposed curfew “of, for and by the people” on Sunday.

Addressing the nation, he asked people to not indulge in “panic buying” of eatables. He said it would be ensured that there was no scarcity of milk, eatables and medicines.





Modi said the pandemic had already deeply hurt the economic interests of the middle class, the lower middle class and the poor. He asked those running trades and businesses, and also those in high income groups, to protect the interests of people who provide them with services, and not cut their wages and salaries even if they do not come to work.



In his nearly half-an-hour address, the PM said it was time to exercise sankalp aur sainyam, resolve and restraint, to fight the challenge of

Modi said sankalp and sainyam were the only weapons to battle the disease.





He said 1.3 billion Indians should resolve that as citizens they would follow the advisories and instructions issued by the Centre and state governments. “Take a resolve that they will save themselves from infection and help others from getting infected,” Modi said. The only mantra, the PM said, was hum swastha toh jagat swastha, or ‘world is healthy when we are healthy’.

He said the second tenet to follow was sainyam, or restraint, where people should stay away from crowded areas and exercise social distancing. He said anyone who believed they would remain immune to coronavirus, or nothing would happen to them, they would be doing injustice not just to themselves but also their loved ones.





He asked people not to step out of their homes for the next few weeks.

He said apart from those involved in providing essential services, others should isolate themselves. Reiterating a health ministry advisory issued earlier in the day, the PM said he would request all those above 60 or 65 years of age to not step out of their homes.

Comparing the current juncture in history to wars that India has fought, the PM announced a ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm to stay home. “The success of janata curfew will prepare us for the challenges ahead,” the PM said. He asked all state governments to ensure the Janata curfew, and sought help of Cadet Corps, religious and social organisations to create awareness.





The PM said it was also time that people acknowledged the work in the last two months of lakhs of doctors, nurses, hospital workers, those working at airports, police personnel, railway employees, auto-rickshaw drivers and even home delivery people.

Describing them as ‘rashtra rakshak’, or ‘protectors of the nation’, the PM said these people have stood between the corona disease and us. He said the country is thankful to these people, and requested people to show their appreciation for them at 5pm on Sunday by standing on their doorstep or in their balconies and clap or beat a thali, siren.

He said it seems that a perception has spread in the last few days that India has escaped the scourge of coronavirus, and all is normal.





“This thought process is not right. It is important for each and every Indian to remain alert. The number of patients with this disease had exploded after a few days in the countries which are currently battling this,” the PM said.