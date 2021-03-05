NPCI, SBI Payments join hands to launch "RuPay SoftPoS" for merchants

Merchants will now be able to use their near-field communication (NFC)-enabled smartphones as point of sale (PoS) terminals to accept payment up to Rs 5,000 through a simple tap and pay mechanism.

National Payments Corporation of India, the umbrella entity for in India, and Payments have partnered to launch “ SoftPoS”, which is expected to provide seamless, cost-effective acceptance infrastructure to retailers at a nominal cost, and help deepen the digital payment acceptance among millions of underserved Indian MSMEs.

“Merchants can convert their existing android smartphone devices into a payment terminal by simply downloading a supported app. This solution will revolutionise the way micro and small merchants receive payments and create a demarcated shift in their tendency to deal in cash to accepting secure, contactless instead,” said.