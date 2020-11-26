NSA Doval to visit Sri Lanka to participate in trilateral dialogue tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
NSA Doval, Chinese foreign minister agree on troop disengagement in Ladakh
Rajnath Singh, NSA Doval, CDS Rawat review Ladakh standoff situation
Doval stressed 'timely, visible action' during talks with China: Officials
Signs of thaw at Galwan Valley after NSA Ajit Doval, Wang Yi talk
India extends $15 mn assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties
-
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will arrive here for a trilateral maritime dialogue among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives beginning on Friday, Sri Lanka's military spokesman said on Thursday.
Sri Lanka will host the fourth national security advisor trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with India and Maldives on November 27 and 28, military spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickramasingha said.
The meeting is to take place after six years - the last meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014.
Doval and Maldivian defence minister Maria Didi are expected to lead their respective delegations.
There will be observers from Bangladesh, Mauritius and Seychelles, the military said.
The high-level engagement that covers a wide range of subjects is designed to initiate collective action on maritime security including maritime domain awareness, legal regimes, train in search and rescue, maritime pollution response, information sharing, curbing piracy drugs arms and contraband trafficking in the Indian Ocean region.
In New Delhi, the External Affairs Ministry said the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries.
"The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion on issues pertaining to cooperation in maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," the MEA said in a statement.
Doval is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Sri Lanka Defence Secretary Maj Gen (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne, official sources here said.
This would be Doval's second official visit to Sri Lanka this year.
In January, Doval visited the island nation and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including strengthening cooperation in defence, intelligence sharing and maritime security with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
During his visit, India pledged USD 50 million assistance to Sri Lanka to help the country purchase equipment for its security forces.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU