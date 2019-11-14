JUST IN
Amid economic slowdown, Moody's lowers India's 2019 growth forecast to 5.6%
Business Standard

Consumer spend sees first fall in 4 decades on weak rural demand: NSO data

In rural areas, it declined by 8.8% in 2017-18; in cities, it rose by 2% over 6 years

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

Consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand, according to the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The survey — Key Indicators: Household Consumer Expenditure in India — shows the average amount of money spent by a person in a month fell by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,446 in 2017-18 from Rs 1,501 in 2011-12. The figures for monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) are in real terms, meaning these have been adjusted for inflation, keeping 2009-10 as ...

First Published: Thu, November 14 2019. 22:31 IST

