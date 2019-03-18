NSSO employment data to be released by month-end, says official

The government is committed to maintaining the credibility of statistical organisations and the (NSSO) employment data would be released by month-end, a senior official said on Monday as he dismissed concerns about alleged political interference in statistical data.

The senior government official’s comments come against the backdrop of as many as 108 economists and social scientists alleged “political interference” in statistical data in the country and called for restoration of “institutional independence” as well as integrity of statistical organisations.

“The government is committed to maintaining the credibility of our statistical organisations, not only that we have worked hard to strengthen these organisations and will continue to do so,” the official told PTI.

There has been a controversy over figures not being released after a draft report had indicated that employment generation was slow.

A total of 108 economists and social scientists had criticised the government amid a controversy over revision of GDP numbers and withholding of employment data by the

Meanwhile, chartered accountants, some of them former office bearers of the of India (ICAI), validated the data that government has been quoting on job, GDP and inflation. Altogether, 131 chartered accountants argued that economic growth in the country has been validated by even the World Bank, according to which the country’s ranking in ease of doing business has moved up.

The CAs said economists being critical of the government data is a drama, similar to the “award wapsi”. The CAs further said the economists' allegations are politically motivated.