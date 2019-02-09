Share of regular, salaried workers in employment increases in 2017-18: NSSO

The share of regular salaried workers in employment was on the rise in 2017-18, the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) latest jobs survey shows. The rise in the proportion of regular salaried workers was more in rural areas than in urban parts.

It rose to 13.1 per cent in rural areas in 2017-18 from 8.1 per cent in 2011-12 and 7.1 per cent in 2004-05. In urban parts, it went up to 47 per cent in 2017-18 from 43.4 per cent in 2011-12 and 39.5 per cent in 2004-05. There was, however, a mixed trend in the proportion of the self-employed in urban and rural ...