Numbers show next govt's job at hand is to boost employment in India

Generation of jobs would be one of the main tasks for the new government. In this connection, subscription to Employment Provident Fund (EPF) provides bit of an indication in the organised sector. According to official numbers, 6.79 million jobs were created in FY'19.

There is no comparable data for the previous year since compilation of this data started from September, 2017. However, the data cannot be taken on its face value. Besides duplication, the foremost criticism of the numbers is that it shows unnecessary bump. This is so because the moment a unit employs twenty workers, ...