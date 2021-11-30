JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

No proposal to merge public sector general insurance companies: MoS Karad

TRAI releases paper to discuss modalities for 5G spectrum auction
Business Standard

October core sector growth at 7.5%

Core sector growth was 4.5% in September

Topics
Core economic data | Core sectors | Indian Economy

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Core sector output worst in 52 months; MPC may cut rates to prop up growth

Production of eight infrastructure sectors rises by 7.5 pc in Oct against 0.5 pc contraction in the year-ago month, showed official data on Tuesday. Core sector growth was 4.5% in September.
.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 136.2 in October 2021, which increased by 7.5 per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index of October 2020. "The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in October 2021 over the corresponding period of last year," the government stated.
.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 30 2021. 17:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.