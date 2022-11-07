JUST IN
Business Standard

October fuel demand rises 3.4% year-on-year to 18.37 million tonnes

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.5% lower, while fuel oil use edged up 0.9% in October

Topics
Fuel | Fuel demand | Fuel consumption

Reuters 

petrol diesel fuel
Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 3.3% to 2.40 million tonnes

(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, rose 3.4% year-on-year in October to 18.37 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed on Monday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 8.8% at 2.99 million tonnes. Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales decreased 3.3% to 2.40 million tonnes, while naphtha sales fell 24% to 0.96 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 11.5% lower, while fuel oil use edged up 0.9% in October.

 

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Fuel

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 21:36 IST

