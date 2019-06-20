Odds may stack up against GST on lotteries at Council meet on Friday

The issue of the goods and services tax (GST) rate on lottery may turn acrimonious in the GST Council meeting on Friday, with Kerala Assembly passing a resolution against Centre’s proposal of imposing a uniform tax rate on state and private-run lotteries to curb revenue leaks due to the present dual rate structure.

Other issues to be taken up by the Council in the half-day meeting include one-year extension for the GST anti-profiteering body, lowering GST rate on electric vehicles to 5 per cent, introduction of electronic invoicing facility for large firms, and radio-frequency ...