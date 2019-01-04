Odisha clears nine proposals valued at Rs 1,177 crore through single window

Keeping to its promise of facilitating swift industrialisation, the government through its Single Window Clearance Authority, approved nine new investment projects valued at Rs 1,177.41 crore.

The fresh investment proposals will together generate employment opportunities for 6,032 people. received its maiden proposals for establishment of a mobile handset manufacturing unit and a facility for electric vehicles.

In the electronics & IT space, the single window approved two proposals. StarGSM Upakaran Peripherals Ltd, a Jaipur-based mobile handset and accessories manufacturer, has pledged Rs 75 crore to set up a facility for cellular handsets and accessories like printed circuit boards, battery, charger and power banks at the electronics manufacturing cluster (EMC) on Bhubaneswar's outskirts. With a capacity to produce one million units each year, the plant will generate direct and indirect employment for around 1,300 people. The second proposal in electronics came from C-TEL Infosystems, a Hyderabad-based software company. It has proposed a centre for developing Internet of Things (IoT) software, also at the EMC.

The company is investing Rs 65 crore on the unit, with a potential to create direct and indirect employment for 730 people.

In addition to the proposals in electronics manufacturing, Omjay EV Ltd has proposed to install an electric vehicle manufacturing unit at Jajpur with an investment of Rs 52.41 crore. The greenfield project will manufacture electric rickshaws and scooters with a rated capacity of 50,000 units per annum, creating direct and indirect employment for 122 people.

In the metals space, Aditya Birla Group owned Hindalco Industries has proposed to set up a coal gasification plant, at Hirakud (near Sambalpur), the site of its aluminium smelting unit, at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

Odisha's tourism sector has got a fillip with homegrown player Mayfair Hotels & Resorts getting the nod to set up a golf resort at Satapada in Puri district at a cost of Rs 125 crore. Besides offering high-end accommodation to the tourists, the property will create employment opportunities for 550 people.

The Single Window approved Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's (BPCL) to invest Rs 250 crore more on a lignocellulosic biomass ethanol bio-refinery plant of capacity 100 kilo litres per day at Bargarh. Employment potential for this project is pegged at 200.

Om Oil and Flour Mills Ltd, makers of Ruchi brand of spices, got the seal of approval greenfield project to manufacture spices, pasta, noodles, fruit-based beverages, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat items at Ramdaspur, Cuttack with a total investment of Rs 100 crore. The unit will provide employment opportunities to 1,560 people.