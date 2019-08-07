Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 22 new projects worth Rs 4,400 crore

Building on its 'Make in Odisha' initiative to pull in investments, the state government has set in motion 22 new projects for which it had received commitments at the biennial conclave.

Chief Minister on Wednesday launched 10 new projects while simultaneously performing the ground breaking ceremony for 12 others.

The projects inaugurated include - a 0.77 MTPA steel plant of Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, entailing an investment of Rs 870.20 crore with an employment potential of creating 1373 jobs, a cement grinding project of JSW Cement (Rs 318 crore), Hindalco Solar (Rs 150.90 crore), 0.2 MT alloy steel rolling mill of Aarti Steel (Rs 250 crore), among others. The expansion of the 0.53 mtpa integrated steel plant of Rungta Mines Limited at an investment of Rs 1,677.98 crore, apparel manufacturing unit of Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd (Rs 114 crore), a Golf Resort of Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd of Rs 125 crore at Satapada in Puri district were among the projects for which ground breaking was undertaken.

“I assure everyone of complete facilitation support from the state government. These projects will usher in the next era of industrial growth in the state and will contribute towards the vision of an industrially prosperous Odisha”, said Patnaik.

The state has a vision of becoming one of the top three destinations in the country in terms of bringing investments to fruition. Towards achieving the vision, the state government has devised the 5T strategy in which transformation goals will be achieved through teamwork, transparency and technology enablers in a time-bound manner.

“This strategy (5T) has already started yielding encouraging results towards our industrial growth," he added in a statement.

In the past 20 months alone, the state government has undertaken the inauguration and ground breaking of over 120 industrial units with an investment of Rs 92,686 crore and creating job opportunities for over 120,000 people.